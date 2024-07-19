Who paid for these ‘Mass Deportation Now’ signs?

RNC attendees have been waving these signs, signs obviously provided by someone. This many people didn’t buy them, and, even had they, someone would have had to print them.

When journalists post photos, they should ID the source. Not write in passive voice.

“mass deportation now” signs have been handed out on the floor at the RNC tonight. pic.twitter.com/TLPClEfdhc — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) July 18, 2024

According to CBS:

Wednesday night signs saying, “Mass Deportation Now” could be seen in the crowd as delegates chanted “send them back.”

And who was speaking? Usha Vance, a daughter of immigrants. Not a lot different from Trump’s marriage.

Two startling and contrasting images from the #RNCConvention All night an immigrant bashing message of MASS DEPORTATION Then #UshaVance takes the stage, a brilliant, impressive and attractive wife of @JDVance1

Daughter of immigrants from India. pic.twitter.com/ebtUTGAAA3 — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) July 18, 2024

This is today’s GOP, and as Charles Johnson (Little Green Footballs) writes: it gives me chills.