" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Who paid for these ‘Mass Deportation Now’ signs?

Who paid for these ‘Mass Deportation Now’ signs?

by Leave a Comment

Mass Deportation Now

RNC attendees have been waving these signs, signs obviously provided by someone. This many people didn’t buy them, and, even had they, someone would have had to print them.

When journalists post photos, they should ID the source. Not write in passive voice.

According to CBS:

Wednesday night signs saying, “Mass Deportation Now” could be seen in the crowd as delegates chanted “send them back.”

And who was speaking? Usha Vance, a daughter of immigrants. Not a lot different from Trump’s marriage.

This is today’s GOP, and as Charles Johnson (Little Green Footballs) writes: it gives me chills.