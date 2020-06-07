White supremacist militia camp in Russia trains Germans, Swedes
German neo-Nazis have been travelling to Russia for weapons and martial arts training from a white supremacist organization, German news magazine Focus has reported.Members from two neo-Nazi groups – the National Democratic Party and the Third Path – have been making their way to the training camp, known as Partizan, just outside St. Petersburg for training in paramilitary techniques, including in the use of weapons and explosives, and in military close combat.According to Focus, a number of former trainees at the camp, including Swedes and Finns, went on to join pro-Russian militia groups fig…