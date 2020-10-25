White House Chief of Staff Meadows: ‘We are not going to control the pandemic’

The Moderate Voice

It sounds as if the Trump administration has given up on trying to control the coronavirus.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in what is being seen as a disastrous interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, said: “We are not going to control the pandemic just at the time when the cornavirus is setting records as it surges across the United States.

Here’s what he said:

CNN’s report:

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that the US is “not going to control” the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge across the country and nearly 225,000 Americans have died from the virus.

“We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas,” Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The comments from President Donald Trump’s chief of staff come as coronavirus cases surge across the US and the administration continues to consistently disregard advice from government health experts to wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings as a way to curb the spread of the virus. The White House is also facing a potential second outbreak of the virus after at least five people in Pence’s inner circle have tested positive in recent days, according to a source familiar with the situation.

This coupled with the reportedly not good 60 Minutes interview with Donald Trump suggest this may not be a week when Trump’s polls will start to soar.