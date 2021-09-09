White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be “aligned with the values of this administration.” The 18 – six each on the Board of Visitors to the Air Force Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy – were asked to resign, the White House said. If they did not resign their positions, they were to be terminated at 6 p.m., the White House said. Those asked to step down include Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor under Donald Tru…

