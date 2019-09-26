Pages Menu
Whistleblower feared White House effort to hide evidence of Trump’s contacts with Ukraine

Whether it ends in conviction in the House of Representatives or not, impeachment is now on. The release of the whistlebower’s complaint and the intelligence chief’s appearing at a Congressional hearing about it have now created a snowball effect.

The whistleblower’s complaint has been jarring to Democrats and to some Republicans, but partisan lines are not greatly blurred on this issue yet (just look at Twitter or turn on MSNBC and CNN, then Fox). The Los Angeles Times:

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower whose allegations of improper conduct by President Trump toward Ukraine kicked off the House’s impeachment effort feared that the White House was trying to “lock down” records of the president’s actions to shield them from scrutiny.
In the days after Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, White House officials took unusual steps to secure the transcript of the call, the whistleblower said in the written complaint, a redacted version of which was released Thursday by the House Intelligence Committee. In the call, Trump asked Zelensky to do him a “favor” and help investigate his political opponents, especially former Vice President Joe Biden.

White House officials said the effort to keep the Ukraine call under wraps was “not the first time” extra steps had been taken “for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive — rather than national security sensitive — information,” the whistleblower wrote.

“White House officials told me that they were ‘directed’ by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored,” the complaint said. “The transcript was loaded into a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature.”

According to the whistleblower, one official described this as “an abuse” because the call “did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective.”

That was one piece of a wide-ranging complaint that expressed fears Trump was hijacking U.S. foreign policy for personal gain.

The redacted version of the complaint was released shortly before the House Intelligence Committee was scheduled to begin a public hearing with Joseph Maguire, the director of national intelligence.

Trump, who is in New York for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, did not immediately comment on the release of the complaint. But in a closed-door reception for members of the U.S. mission to the U.N., he lashed out at Biden and the media.

