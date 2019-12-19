Posted by David Robertson on Dec 18, 2019 in At TMV, Impeachment, Politics |

Whiny Trump and the Trumpicans

The wailing and gnashing of teeth that you are hearing throughout the USA is coming from impeached President Donald Trump and his defenders the Trumpicans.

Perhaps semi loads of cheese should be sent to these people. After all, cheese is a traditional companion of whine.

Their collective temper tantrum reminds this blogger of a saying:

If the facts are on your side, then pound the facts.

If the law is on your side, then pound the law.

If neither is on your side, then pound the table.

Trump and the Trumpicans are pounding the table.

From The Hill, 18 December 2019:

“The facts underlying the impeachment debate are not seriously contested. Beginning early this year, Trump and his allies had pressed Ukrainian leaders to open two investigations that might have helped him politically: one into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential hopeful; and another into debunked theories that it was Kyiv, not Moscow, that had meddled in the 2016 election. Amid that pressure campaign, the administration temporarily withheld almost $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine, which is fighting Russian aggression in eastern parts of the country.”

If a Democrat POTUS were to engage in such behavior, then the Trumpicans would be calling for that person’s head on a silver platter.

[Note to Self: Never buy a silver platter from a thrift store. You don’t know whose head may have been on it.]

Just how hooked on histrionics that Trumpicans have become is revealed in this excerpt from NBC News:

In the hours before the House voted, Republican lawmakers rushed to the floor Wednesday to depict Trump in historical and histrionic terms of unjust persecution. At turns, he was described as Jesus before the cross, a Salem “witch” on trial and one of the many ordinary Americans whose lives were ruined when the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., accused them of being communists or gay. The last bit was ironic, given that McCarthy’s controversial staff lawyer, Roy Cohn, would later become a friend and adviser to Trump. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

Such a defense of Trump stinks so badly that even Pepe LePew is holding his nose.

Senate Republicans Trumpicans will get their chance to show their loyalty to their Dear Leader:

“The Republican-controlled Senate is almost certain to acquit Mr. Trump, perhaps as soon as early January.” – CBS News, 18 December 2019

As Dr. Sweet says in the animated Disney movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire,



[Click on the above image for GIF version.]