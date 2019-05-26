Posted by Clay Jones on May 26, 2019 in Abortion, Cartoons, Immigration, Politics |

WHERE’S THE PRO-LIFE CROWD? (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy from Guatemala died after being apprehended at the U.S. Border. He is the fifth migrant child since December to die after being apprehended at the U.S. border.

The boy was “found unresponsive” during a routine welfare check Monday morning at Weslaco Station, the facility where he was being held. The boy was taken into custody after crossing the U.S. border in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley on May 13 and was due to be moved into custody of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees care of unaccompanied or separated migrant children after they are initially processed by immigration authorities.

Do you have right-wing whackanoodles among your friends and followers on social media? If so, have they been going ape in rejoicing about the numerous abortion bans taking place in red states across the nation? Of course they have. Now, go visit their pages and see how much outrage these “pro-life” people have over children dying in U.S. custody under Donald Trump’s child-separation policy. What’s that you say? Crickets?

Crickets.

These people are not pro-life. They’ll scream for a fetus but they don’t care about feeding a child, providing housing, free lunches, healthcare, etc. They’ll celebrate drug testing welfare recipients and denying a child food if a little marijuana is traced in one of their parents. They do not care about children.

They only care about controlling women and legislating their religious morality upon the rest of us, while not actually possessing any ethics or principles.

These people are not the champions of justice. They’re the champions of pain, suffering, and cruelty. They’re the champions of hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance.

To be “pro-life,” you need to defend life, not just when you believe it begins. You need to defend the lives of children, no matter where they’re from.

There should be no borders when it comes to defending the life of a child. The pro-life crowd stops at the border of your uterus.

Watch me draw.





