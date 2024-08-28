WHAT’S THE MODERATE VOICE ALL ABOUT?

If you’re reading this, the chances are it has some value to you.

It’s a platform for people like me and possibly you to express opinions.

It’s a place where I suspect a majority of people go to see other opinions for or against what’s going on in the world. In most cases, there is a liberal bias.

I imagine there are those who go to be amused, for whatever reasons.

It takes a considerable amount of time, effort, creativity, money to keep it going.

If you’re reading this, you have some involvement with TMV. There isn’t much asked of us, regardless of whether we’re readers or writers.

Like any product or service, use is the key to its survival. Lately, as you scan the articles, there are a lot of zeroes indicating whether people are interested in what’s available to read. A one or two seems to look big.

Those numbers are frightening. Think of the message it’s giving.

A potential advertiser or even a potential individual looking for a platform to be involved with sees a bunch of zeroes. What is that message?

If it’s important to you and me, the least we can do is support it. Let’s think about it as our very own vehicle. The least we would hope is some support to be successful.

If it’s not money, then indicating that we rely on it as an important source. Either write or read. And if it’s reading only, let’s indicate it.

It’ll be a breath of fresh air to a needy friend.