What Would You Think? – Minimum Wage

There’s been talk about whether we should raise the minimum wage.

Supporters suggest several reasons for this:

• Provide Americans with a livable income, this removing many working poor from government assistance.

• Relieve the government from subsidizing companies who don’t pay a decent wage, provide adequate hours or healthcare benefits, thus burdening the rest of the population.

• Many Americans who work in these jobs are hard-working but simply incapable of doing anything else, either due to intellect, education or mental health issues.

Those in opposition state:

• People who work minimum wage jobs are lazy.

• Raising the minimum wage would negatively effect businesses that rely on low-cost, low-skilled labor.

What would you think about?

• Keeping the minimum wage where it is for anyone who works at least 40 hours each week, time and a half above 40, and once an employee works for at least 90 days, requiring the employer to provide a defined minimum healthcare benefit, to reduce the burden of their employees on our healthcare system.

• Raising the minimum wage to $16 per hour for anyone working fewer than 40 hours in a week but not requiring healthcare benefits be provided.