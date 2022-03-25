International travel took a major hit over the past two years. Domestic travel enjoyed a surge in popularity in 2021, but trips abroad remained out-of-reach for many Americans. However, an increasing number of travelers are preparing to head overseas and enjoy the vacation they’ve dreamed about since the pandemic began.

What does this surge mean for summer travelers, and what will the 2022 travel season look like? Analyzing current trends and expert predictions can provide some insight.

Bigger Budgets

While the pandemic was financially devastating for some, those who managed to work from home and sock away savings are ready to spend big in 2022. According to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council, about 70% of leisure travelers say they plan to spend more on travel this year than they have in the past five.

Expedia is even calling 2022 the year of the GOAT — or greatest of all trips. After being pent up at home for over two years, people are ready to splurge and treat themselves to the vacation of a lifetime. From working with travel agents to booking tables at Michelin-starred restaurants, most travelers won’t bat an eye at the price of luxury.

Epic Destinations

Online searches for “epic destinations” have also skyrocketed in recent months. Flights to Insta-worthy sights like Jordan’s Petra jumped 22% last year, while bookings to cities near Machu Pichu rose nearly 50%. Meanwhile, 18- to 35-year-olds seem to be leading the 375% increase in preliminary bookings to hot spots like Greece, Italy, Egypt and Costa Rica. Experts expect a similar influx of visitors to these popular destinations during the 2022 travel season.

There’s also a growing interest in islands in the Indian Ocean. In a frantic search for relaxing, family-friendly spots, many have booked trips to the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Seychelles. Popular friendcation destinations like Cancun and the Caribbean will be incredibly busy this summer, too.

Upticks in Air Travel

Bigger budgets and the desire to travel to epic destinations are inevitably fueling an increase in air travel as more people plan trips abroad. Airlines expect to be back to historic levels by August, and while ticket prices may be higher, people are obviously willing to pay for them. Others are ready to cash in on loyalty points and frequent flier miles that have been collecting dust since 2020.

Of course, some travelers do worry about airlines’ health and safety regulations. However, many airlines now carry enhanced medical kits and confirm negative test results or proof of vaccination before boarding. Thus, passengers are becoming increasingly comfortable with sitting close to strangers for long international flights.

Recruitment Struggles

Despite an uptick in air travel, all carriers are struggling to recruit staff, according to the international vice president of the Transport Workers Union. The demand — and challenge — is greatest for entry-level jobs like ticket counter and gate agents, baggage handlers and aircraft refuelers.

While the weeks-long wait for airport access badges deters some, others pass up these low-skill jobs in favor of positions within the warehousing and distribution industry. There are excellent posts within the airline industry, but great ones are available in all sectors, so airlines will likely struggle with recruitment into the 2022 travel season.

Limited Car Rentals

Demand for rental vehicles plummeted when the pandemic first hit, forcing many companies to park cars indefinitely. When global chip shortages struck and production slowed to crawl, these same agencies jumped at the chance to sell their fleet and turn a profit.

Now, travelers are waiting in long lines and paying nearly double for beat-up clunkers and whatever else rental agencies can scrounge up in time for the summer. Unfortunately, the shortage is unlikely to ease until the end of 2022 or later, according to industry experts. Challenges filling open jobs has only exacerbated the issue, making it difficult for rental companies to move cars from low-demand locations to high-demand outlets.

Loosening Travel Restrictions

Health experts worldwide are finally beginning to label COVID-19 as endemic rather than a pandemic, leading many countries to loosen restrictions and allow full-blown travel. In Britain and Denmark, mask mandates are all but gone. Meanwhile, destinations like Austria and the Netherlands have eased lockdown measures, despite recent case surges. This dramatic mindset shift has given people the confidence to travel again and bolstered the tourism industry, especially in Europe and the U.S.

A positive COVID-19 test result could prevent some travelers from returning to the U.S. As of January 2021, anyone entering the country must test negative before reentry. Consequently, 41% of Americans cite getting the coronavirus abroad and having to quarantine in another country as their biggest worry with international travel. The International Air Transport Association, Airlines for America and 28 other travel industry groups have called on the federal government to remove the requirement, so the situation may change in the coming months.

Last-Minute Bookings

Many people are nervous about booking trips too far in advance because of international travel’s ever-changing rules and regulations. After canceling trips in 2020 and 2021, travelers are now waiting until the last minute to reserve rooms, book flights and plan excursions. The threat of new variants is also making them think twice, especially since they tend to spread swiftly and often alter COVID protocol.

Flexible lifestyles and remote work have also lent themselves to last-minute bookings. More than 40% of Gen Z employees plan to take a workcation this year, according to a study from KAYAK. With the freedom to go where they want whenever they want, there’s little reason to book anything in advance. In fact, some can even secure cheaper rates if they wait until the last minute and let availability and affordability determine their vacation plans.

The Golden Summer of Travel

Even if another variant were to emerge, current trends and predictions for the 2022 travel season are unlikely to change. Now that people are determined to book a trip and board a flight, experts suggest that nothing short of an emergency will alter their plans.

This might be the year the industry begins to recover and people finally enjoy their vacation instead of worrying about the details. Will it be the golden summer of travel? Nothing is ever certain, but all signs point to yes.