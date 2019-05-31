Posted by David Robertson on May 31, 2019 in At TMV, Featured, Politics, Society |

What to do about unsafe elderly drivers?

America has a driving problem. To be specific, America has a problem with too many elderly citizens still driving although they can no longer drive safely.

From Marlo Sollitto at AgingCare.com:

“We’ve all heard stories about the dangers of elderly drivers. A senior woman accidentally hits the accelerator instead of the brake pedal and crashes into a building. A 90-year-old man backs his Cadillac onto a sidewalk and hits 10 people. Not only can an unsafe driver kill or injure themselves while on the road, but they can also seriously endanger other drivers and pedestrians.”

From Krisha McCoy at EverydayHealth.com:

“Many seniors resist giving up their cars, says Gary J. Kennedy, MD, a geriatric psychiatrist, professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and director of the division of geriatric psychiatry at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City. In fact, even when loved ones voice concerns about their abilities behind the wheel, seniors often don’t want to give up the independence that a car symbolizes.”

From Michael Tortorello at ConsumerReports.org:

“Eventually, though, physical or cognitive limitations (or both) make driving safely difficult or impossible for most older people, compelling them to hang up their car keys for good.

The problem is that most of them have no other way of getting around. Almost three-quarters of seniors live in areas with few — if any — transportation alternatives, which means their options for remaining mobile begin and end in their own driveway.

All of this amounts to a senior transportation predicament that will only grow more urgent with the arrival of the Silver Tsunami, a demographic monster wave that will swell the 65-and-older population to a projected 74 million in 2030 from 46 million in 2015.”

Such a public-safety issue is the elephant in the public’s living room. It should be on the radar of lawmakers, but do they ever talk about it in public?

Residents of Pasadena, California have a worse driving problem.

