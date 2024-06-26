What “liberal” media? News organizations focus on Biden’s age, mental acuity; ignore Trump

Among five major newspapers (New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, USAToday), since January “nearly 10 times as many articles focused on just Biden’s age or mental acuity as focused on just Trump’s.”

Media Matters researchers analyzed 144 stories “focused on either or both Biden’s and Trump’s ages or mental acuities from January 15, when the Iowa caucuses were held as the first contest in the 2024 presidential election cycle, though June 17.”

The results: “97 (67%) focused just on Biden’s age or mental acuity. Only 10 (7%) articles focused on just Trump’s.”

Biddn’s age in 2024 = Clinton’s emails in 2016

This chart shows how much the now-criticized report summary from special counsel Robert Hur drove media attention.

The actual report – not the summary – stated

“In addition to this shortage of evidence, there are other innocent explanations for the documents that we cannot refute.” (p. 6)

Hur was part of the Trump DOJ, serving Hur as US Attorney for the District of Maryland from April 2018 until he resigned in February 2021. He served as the principal associate deputy attorney general at the DOJ from 2017 to 2018.

Original article: Top newspapers fixate on Biden’s age