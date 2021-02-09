What Happened to Real Patriotism?

There was a time in the past where many members of both political parties in Congress would vote for policy issues if they believed they would benefit the nation, no matter who initiated the bills. At that time, elected officials favored country over party and over politicians’ personal interests. Many politicians were truly patriotic and willing to support legislation that they felt would help America.

No more. For the last two decades it has increasingly been party over country, with politicians voting to benefit their own political parties. Actually, some officials support issues or other politicians that are in their own personal interest over helping their parties or the nation. This has become more manifest since Trump has been president and was exacerbated when he lost the election for president in 2020.

Selfishness, personal gain and power are the overriding drivers for most politicians currently. The impeachment trial is a prime example. A majority of Republican House members and Senators are aware that Trump lost the election by millions of voter but still refuse to acknowledge that. They know that Trump encouraged an insurrection by his supporters, hoping to block the confirmation of his electoral loss in the Capitol. Trump was responsible for the deaths and destruction that occurred.

Yet in spite of the scenario being clear cut and Trump’s responsibility being obvious, a majority of members of the GOP in both Houses of Congress still support Trump and are unwilling to impeach him. They know that a large portion of Trump’s base still believe him and back his actions. The Republican politicians are afraid to do what is right and impeach Trump, knowing that many members of his base will not vote for them in the future and that they may face primaries instigated by Trump’s backers. Courage is not one of the hallmarks of Trump’s covert supporters.

How do we supply Republicans who realize that Trump is a demagogue with the courage to openly oppose him? How do we get them to show their patriotism and choose country over party and self?

In all likelihood, because of Republican intransigence, Trump will not be convicted on the charges of his impeachment although it is clear that he is guilty. There are just not enough courageous, patriotic Republicans to take a stand against Trump that is obviously well deserved. Republicans are most interested in holding onto as much power as possible and if that requires supporting Donald Trump, so be it. The country will survive. Patriotism is so old-school. Power is what counts.

