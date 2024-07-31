WHAT DONALD TRUMP AND KAMAL HARRIS HAVE IN COMMON

WHAT DONALD TRUMP AND KAMALA HARRIS HAVE IN COMMON

Communicating. They give completely different messages but they understand the needs of their audiences.

Trump’s messages are mostly about Hate. Being taken advantage of. He suffers from the same problems they do. He identifies with them. He’s with them all the way.

Fake News, lies, make believe never get in the way. Only reinforce his messages.

On the other hand, Kamala also understands people’s needs. She talks directly to them with an enthusiasm and connection that make them feel part of the message. As an attorney, and prosecutor she’s had a world of experience dealing with a variety of situations. Successfully.

As a Senator, her background has been broadened to provide her with a clearer picture of government. As Vice President, she’s traveled the world, met leaders from all over and established relationships with them.

When someone is selling an idea, a product, a service, including a politician, connecting with your audience is critical. That’s the way you keep them involved. You can have the greatest product or idea and if the audience doesn’t feel attached to you—Bye Bye.

Too often the seller/presenter talks about how wonderful his or her idea is and doesn’t connect the dots.

An example is BUILD BACK BETTER. When the Democrats came out with that, there was a congratulatory sense that the world was going to kiss the ring of the Democrats. Wonderful things were going to be accomplished. The Democrats were to be congratulated and America should be appreciative of these wonderful achievements.

It got what it was entitled to. A quick death and burial. Nothing about that campaign talked directly to people. Involved them. Connected them to those programs.

Basically it was all about the Democratic Party.

Being an advertising person, I learned one thing early on. The message should be about them. Not you.

An example. Our agency had a small bank client. In Waterbury, Ct. a lot of middle class folks working in manufacturing jobs. Pay days in particular found lines out the door.

Also applying for a mortgage, an auto loan, home owners loan, etc. was an intimidating experience. We recognized the problems and addressed them immediately.

Our theme “MONEY ISN”T EVERYTHING” was created and followed through. We created the first ever Express Line for a bank. At times the lines were still slightly long so we provided small cream cheese on date nut squares to show our appreciation. We gave Free Checking to Seniors, which at that time was really special.

The program was so unusual The Wall Street Journal did a Page One feature about the program. One of our key executives was invited to be the keynote speaker at the National Bank Marketing Association Meeting. He said to this audience of big time bankers, ”Many of you call on me, looking for my account. I meet with you and observe you. Your approaches are all the same. Terrible. You focus exclusively on how wonderful you are. I’m the audience.”

Kamala understands that.

Money is such an important part of our political lives. The requests are canned.

“You haven’t donated yet. Your $7 can make an enormous difference in defeating Trump.”

“This is Joe Biden. I’m relying on you…”

“Donald Trump has just received $100 Trillion dollars. Can you spare $10?

“Midnight is only hours away to make our deadline.”

Where’s my benefit? Even in today’s political situation, there should be a problem and solution. A personality. Make my hands perspire because of the problem. And then show me how I can feel good all over.

We as potential donors, Democrats are being taken for granted. Trump is a terrible person. The Republicans are terrible people. Send money.

The Democrats’ product is so far superior to the Republicans and look where the messaging has gotten us. Playing catch-up.

Back up. A couple of weeks. Something dramatic happened. An electricity in the air. An energy felt throughout the universe. 100,000 new voters. Money, millions was being thrown the Democrats’ way. A new idea. a new person on the scene full of energy and excitement that not only pressed the buttons of Democrats and Independents but shook up the Republicans.

No formulas here. Volunteers were coming out of who knows where to be part of the scene.

A new awakening. A little creativity and you can go after those problem areas, like Abortion, Guns, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Voting Rights, the Supreme Court, Black Lives Matter, Education, Jail…

The Republicans are responding like trapped animals. They will be throwing everything and anything at Kamala. Instead of whining and complaining, now is the time to take the bull by the horns and build on Kamala’s energy. There are so many possibilities.

The fruit is just waiting to be picked off the trees. Name an area and the Democrats can demonstrate a significant difference between the parties. And the candidates.

It’s a gift. It’s so easy to make the comparison in real specific terms. That’s how you connect. You also use Trump’s background of failures and sexual abuse and lies to support any argument.

When you succeed in doing those things, the votes come. The money comes.

And winning comes.

People are looking for Leadership. Up to now it has been lacking. The message is very clear.

A vote for the Democrats is really a vote for you.

DonsPitch.com

98 Bowman Dr. N

Greenwich, Ct 06831

[email protected]

203 531-0400

Mobile 914 582-7310

Copyright 2024 DonsPitch.com