WELL-HEELED CANDIDATE? TRUMP LAUNCHES BANDED SNEAKER LINE AFTER $355 MILLION RULING AGAINST HIM

Some of Donald Trump’s since deceased branded businesses included Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump University Trump Wine, Trump Vodka, Trump Deodorant, Trump ties, Trump underwear and even Trump urine testing kits. Trump recently popped up in a surprise appearance at Sneaker Con after losing a $355 million civil court fraud case to a bid to become a well-heeled candidate:

He announced a line of golden Trump sneakers at $399.

And Trump perfume.

But Trump set another record: he’s the first former President to sell $399 sneakers that resemble the many Chinese-made, inexpensive+ golden sneakers on Temu.

This is quite a milestone:

If anyone was waiting for the other shoe to drop in the upcoming presidential race, former President Donald Trump just did, launching his own line of tennis shoes on Saturday. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said when he announced the launch of a sneaker line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things and they came up with this … and I think it’s gonna be a big success,” he added. In his brief remarks at the sneaker launch, Trump indicated the line could be an effort to reach out to younger supporters, saying, “We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con.” …The high-tops, which are gold and emblazoned with a “T” on the outside of each shoe, are called the “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker” and are priced at $399 online. The athletic shoes, which feature a “T” and the number 45 on the sides are priced at $199. The purchase of a pair of sneakers comes with extra laces and a Trump “superhero charm.” The website selling the sneakers also features a “Victory47” perfume and cologne for sale at $99 each.

Will Trump’s new campaign song be Sole Man?

