Posted by Clay Jones on Jun 28, 2019

Welcome to Trump’s America (Cartoon, Column and Video)

I’ve been a cartoonist since 1990 and this might be the hardest cartoon I’ve ever had to draw.

Shame on Donald Trump. Shame on Republicans. Shame on each and every single one of you who supports this.

This cartoon was hard to draw but right now, it’s even harder to be a proud American.

Watch me draw.





