We heard from a hero today



Cassidy Hutchinson is a hero.

She is going to get the full threat/hate treatment visited upon Christine Blasey Ford in 2018 when she testified against Brett Kavanaugh. One big difference: THIS committee cares about her safety unlike Mitch McConnell.

She joins another hero in this saga, Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican and Wyoming’s sole member of the House.

As you watch Cassidy Hutchinson testify, recall that all of this information about Trump’s conduct, misconduct and crimes is being concealed from Congress & from the American people by cowardly criminal Mark Meadows. So a woman has the do the hard work and heavy lifting. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 28, 2022

Women are doing the heavy lifting.

There could very well be an element of self-protection in Hutchinson’s testimony, given the email and text message record. I want to believe that she is cooperating because she chose a career in public service not self-aggrandizement.

One of the most damning points today:

Trump wanted to remove the metal detectors so that he would have a bigger crowd. ‘They’re not here to hurt me‘

“I don't fucking care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the fucking mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the fucking mags away." — Trump on Jan 6, according to WH aide Cassidy Hutchinson — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 28, 2022

Everything I’ve heard today paints a picture of a man out of control – and out of control for a LONG time. Trump threw dishes regularly when pissed off? Grabbing the steering wheel, striking a Secret Service agent? WTH? Staff warned one another when he was to be avoided because of his temper.

The imagery from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is stunning. Broken dishes, ketchup smeared on the walls of the White House, Trump grabbing the steering wheel and physically attacking an aide when he was prevented from joining the insurrectionists at the Capitol on January 6… — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 28, 2022

If you have yet to watch a hearing, please set aside 80 minutes for Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. And to hear General Flynn plead the 5th when asked if he believes in the peaceful transition of power.

NEW: Cassidy Hutchinson testifies that WH lawyer Cipollone told her on Jan. 6 don’t let Trump go to the Capitol because “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” including defrauding the electoral count or obstruction. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 28, 2022

CSPAN:

https://www.c-span.org/video/?521387-1/sixth-hearing-investigation-capitol-attack