" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / We heard from a hero today

We heard from a hero today

by Leave a Comment

January 6, 2021
Wikimedia

Cassidy Hutchinson is a hero.

She is going to get the full threat/hate treatment visited upon Christine Blasey Ford in 2018 when she testified against Brett Kavanaugh. One big difference: THIS committee cares about her safety unlike Mitch McConnell.

She joins another hero in this saga, Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican and Wyoming’s sole member of the House.

Women are doing the heavy lifting.

There could very well be an element of self-protection in Hutchinson’s testimony, given the email and text message record. I want to believe that she is cooperating because she chose a career in public service not self-aggrandizement.

One of the most damning points today:
Trump wanted to remove the metal detectors so that he would have a bigger crowd. ‘They’re not here to hurt me

Everything I’ve heard today paints a picture of a man out of control – and out of control for a LONG time. Trump threw dishes regularly when pissed off? Grabbing the steering wheel, striking a Secret Service agent? WTH? Staff warned one another when he was to be avoided because of his temper.

If you have yet to watch a hearing, please set aside 80 minutes for Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. And to hear General Flynn plead the 5th when asked if he believes in the peaceful transition of power.

CSPAN:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?521387-1/sixth-hearing-investigation-capitol-attack