Watch “Parasite”: The Lincoln Project’s brutal ad about Sen. Lindsay Graham (VIDEO)

Various analysts have tried to describe South Carolina Lindsay Graham in recent years: someone who went from being Sen. John McCain’s best bud, but as McCain’s terminal cancer moved into its later stages began to glom himself onto Donald Trump and totally jettison his former political incarnation. The man Graham had blasted and warned about in 2016 suddenly became his NEW best bud as he went golfing with him and became his attack dog (clearly a “mutt”).

It could be accurately said that if ever they wanted to add Graham to Mount Rushmore they’d have to add two faces.

The latest ad by The Lincoln Project, a group of GOPers who are working to defeat Trump and his political enablers, is a brutal take on what history will likely say about Graham: he’s a parasite.

Watch: