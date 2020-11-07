Watch: Internet, cities and world leaders reaction to Joe Biden winning Presidency (Videos)



Some reaction to Joe Biden being elected the 46th President of the United States:

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

BELLS ringing across Paris to celebrate Trump's defeat. What a wonderful thing ? pic.twitter.com/8rem9HY3Cu — KT Counter Intelligence (@KremlinTrolls) November 7, 2020

NEW: Barack Obama releases statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/xA5ka9BOBX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2020

Please see the statement from Jimmy Carter below. pic.twitter.com/VTkkHETZCQ — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn and the USPS, cheering each other on. pic.twitter.com/RURUtadYEt — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) November 7, 2020

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

I swear, this government has gotten so cruel. I just heard they’re even kicking Donald Trump out of public housing. — Harold Cook (@HCookAustin) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn says na na na hey hey good bye pic.twitter.com/GFqHGfrtrX — Donald J. Putin (@donald_j_putin) November 7, 2020

Hundreds of people are singing "Sweet Caroline" in Black Lives Matter Plaza right now. pic.twitter.com/TG7TxosgwY — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 7, 2020

Na Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye pic.twitter.com/9gFXDnLprI — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) November 7, 2020

This is the scene outside the White House; President Trump is golfing. pic.twitter.com/ZOnYSMQQZC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 7, 2020

I don’t think it’s close. Philly is winning the celebration contest. https://t.co/XKMhgZ8hTs — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) November 7, 2020

The flood of congratulatory statements from our allies is testament to both how disastrous the last four year have been for global security, but also how our friends believe that Joe Biden is singularly positioned to repair and reclaim American global leadership. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 7, 2020

Fifth Avenue closed to traffic in front of Trump Towers while the streets still feel like an outdoor celebration. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) November 7, 2020

After January 20, 2021, racists and anti-Semites will no longer be welcome in the White House West Wing. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 7, 2020

It’s morning in America. pic.twitter.com/I8vbiZ7kWy — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 7, 2020

The marchers — their numbers swelling every second, now at more than a hundred — is dancing to music from Hamilton and cheering as it passes through a tunnel, headed to the White House. People are screaming and cheering and weeping and just totally losing it pic.twitter.com/clPyrifB71 — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 7, 2020

End of an error — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 7, 2020

Trump finally drew the crowd he was claiming. https://t.co/3lWyAXMAGj — Angel Padilla (@AngelRafPadilla) November 7, 2020

They delivered for us! ????????

Columbus Ave and West 72nd St #nyc #USPS pic.twitter.com/yULSbcVNBW — Steven Weiss (@SHWeiss01) November 7, 2020

For the last 4 years, Trump bullied and humiliated his staff in meetings. Now that he’s lost, they’re turning on him. “Why put up with it anymore?” one outside WH adviser said. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) November 7, 2020

Small anti-Trump crowd is dancing and chanting “it’s all over” at the MAGA crowd on the capitol steps pic.twitter.com/5PGplzCmvz — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) November 7, 2020

When someone tells you we should give up on Florida, show them this. It won't be easy. The Florida GOP has a big campaigning and messaging machine built on sweat and toil. But nothing's stopping us from building one too. https://t.co/myF4rjKSAG — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 7, 2020

Huge Philly crowd singing and chanting, heading from Independence Hall to City Hall, with jubilant supporters along the way. pic.twitter.com/n7rXh43R4K — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) November 7, 2020



