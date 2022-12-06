Waste Management Technologies: A Game Changer for Industries

Each person generates about 5 pounds of waste in a single day, which will likely continue as the population grows. As such, industries are finding it challenging to manage waste production, especially since there’s an urgent need to reduce the effects of climate change.

Thankfully, waste management has improved over the last few years. There have been many creative methods to reduce production, from disposal to reusing to recycling.

However, technology has proved to be the real game-changer for the trash industry. Companies now worry less about controlling waste products as they are more aware of ways to effectively use waste management technologies to prevent environmental pollution and global warming.

8 Ways Technology Is Changing the Game in Waste Management

Technology in waste management uses machines to control how garbage is disposed of, reused and recycled. These systems save money, prevent environmental pollution and seek to combat climate change.

Waste management technology uses advanced systems like artificial intelligence (AI) to control garbage production. Here are some ways it does that.

1. E-Waste Kiosks

This waste management system is a form of kiosk installed in certain areas to allow people to dispose of their electronic waste in exchange for money, provided the electronic device is intact. These items are then recycled to produce other electronics like refurbished phones or machine spare parts.

2. Smart Waste Bins

Like its name, smart waste bins use sensors to detect when trash has been disposed of. It uses the information gathered to alert users when it becomes full enough to empty. The bins’ screens help users identify where to discard their garbage correctly.

3. AI Waste Sorting

Artificial intelligence is fast changing the game in many industries, waste management included. Previously, companies had to rely on manual sorting, which took considerable time and energy. Now, automated systems can use AI to sort trash regardless of how mindful people are when disposing of it.

Some individuals and industries still sort their waste manually, but technology is fast improving, and there may be no need to do this in the future.

4. AI Recycling Robots

Robots now use artificial intelligence to manage trash production. This technology system works to combat waste by using cameras and computer systems to identify different types of garbage and move them to their recycling destinations.

5. Pneumatic Waste Collection

Trucks will no longer have to move around to collect waste with the introduction of pneumatic collection. This system uses vacuum suction to empty rubbish bins through a channel of underground pneumatic tubes. This prevents the constant operation of fossil fuel-powered trucks, leading to reduced carbon emissions.

6. Fleet Management System

Some areas still require trucks to pick up their waste. Fleet management systems ensure vehicles use optimized routes that save commuting time and prevent air pollution through automatic sensors and GPS. It also alerts the driver of changes in weather and traffic.

7. Waste-to-Energy

Technology is combating waste by turning trash into energy through a technique called plasma gasification. This heats garbage to extreme temperatures to extract energy like carbon and hydrogen, which can be used as gas and fuel for machines.

8. RFID

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) is a small device that uses an electromagnetic field to identify objects or human activities and transfer data based on collected information. Waste management companies can use RFID to accurately calculate a user’s waste bill, leading to a seamless payment system.

How an App Can Optimize Waste Management Technologies

AI recycling robots, pneumatic waste collection and other advanced technologies are not accessible to individuals who may contribute to their efficiency. However, mobile apps could change how industries and individuals manage trash. Here’s how apps could improve waste management technologies:

Automation of waste management tasks: Instead of using calendars and to-dos to set reminders for waste management, apps can be connected to technology like smart waste bins to notify users bins are full and ready to be emptied.

Data collection: An app can collect data on how much waste is produced in a particular area and also provide information on when to collect garbage.

Paper waste reduction: Apps can store waste management information, reducing the amount of paper needed.

User support: Users of waste management apps can easily lodge complaints or make requests through a support channel on the app. For example, they could notify waste management companies about subpar trash collection in their areas.

Dumpster location: Waste management and residents may find an app useful if it provides information about dumpster locations nearby. This is especially helpful for people who’ve just moved to an area.

Why Waste Management Technology Is Necessary

Manual labor takes more time, money and energy. Waste management technology will make it easy for individuals and industries to reduce the negative impact of garbage on the environment while ensuring new items are produced from recycled materials. This will also help pave the way for an eco-friendly circular economy.

Overall, waste management technology will help improve the economy due to less process in managing waste, improved health from reduced carbon emissions and a sustainable future where climate change is no longer a danger.

Waste management technology is reportedly mostly in the innovation phase. However, emerging business models such as garbage e-trading platforms should become available to users with technological advancements. It won’t be long before advances like these become commonplace.

What’s Next for Waste Management Technologies?

Technology is proving to be efficient in waste management industries. Companies have numerous choices for trash disposal, from AI recycling robots to fleet management systems to pneumatic trash collection.

However, waste management technology may double in efficiency if individuals are involved in its usage. For example, while companies can use an app to automate waste management and collect data, individuals can also use it to locate dumpsters, access user support, provide feedback and pay for their waste bills without so much stress.

Waste management technology that’s accessible to everyone would lead to less environmental pollution, more energy resources, lower production costs, and improved health for individuals and waste management personnel.