Want more Christmas? Well, you can have it.

If you dislike Christmas being over with, then here is good news for you. Christmas isn’t over yet. You can have Christmas on January 7th, which is when the oldest non-Jewish branch of the universal Church celebrates the birth of Messiah Jesus.

From Time and Date AS:

“Orthodox Christians in central and eastern Europe and other parts of the world celebrate Christmas on January 7. The Christmas dates around January 7 may vary among some churches. The day is a time of reflection, inner thoughts and healing in many eastern European countries.”

One can also celebrate the Messiah’s birth year round, which is what occurs in the messianic Jewish branch of the universal Church.

From Jewish Voice:

“Messianic Jews honor Yeshua’s birth – just not necessarily at Christmas. The Jewish holidays contain prophetic pictures of Yeshua, making it easy for Messianic Jews to celebrate the Messiah’s coming throughout the year as they observe these biblical Feasts.”

Keep in mind that the New Testament does not say when the Messiah was born. The custom of celebrating his birth in late December or early January arose as a means for believers in Messiah Y’shua (Jesus) to counter a pagan holiday that Europeans celebrated at that time of year.