Volodymyr survives three Putin assassination attempts in days

According to the British newspaper the Times, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived three assassination attempts over the course of several days.

To put it in a more blunt way: Russia’s Vladimir Putin is repeatedly trying to murder Zelensky.

President Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week, The Times has learnt. Two different outfits have been sent to kill the Ukrainian president — mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces. Both have been thwarted by anti-war elements within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Wagner mercenaries in Kyiv have sustained losses during their attempts and are said to have been alarmed by how accurately the Ukrainians had anticipated their moves. A source close to the group said it was “eerie” how well briefed Zelensky’s security team appeared to be.

The Times: Volodymyr Zelensky survives 3 assassination attempts in days. Two different groups have been sent to kill him, yet both have been thwarted by anti-war elements within Russia’s Federal Security Service, according to the Times' sources. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 4, 2022



Vice reporting on the Times story:

Zelenskyy is believed to have been able to survive these attempts on his life partly thanks to intel from rogue senior members of Vladimir Putin’s own intelligence services, who are working to thwart Russia’s invasion. “I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who do not want to take part in this bloody war,” the secretary of Ukraine’s defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, said. “And thanks to this, the Kadyrov elite group was destroyed, which came here to eliminate our president.” Over 2,000 members of the Wagner group are believed to be operating in Ukraine. They were deployed to the country weeks before the invasion started to lay the groundwork for overthrowing Zelenskyy’s government. Over 400 are believed to have been embedded in Kyiv with a list of two dozen high-profile government officials to capture or kill. The Ukrainian government has made finding the group’s members a top priority in combating Russia’s war effort. In recent days, they have had some success in killing a number of Chechen and Wagner Group militants as they attempted to enter the capital.

If the Zelenskyy team are receiving intel from within Russia's security services then 1) Putin's occupation of Ukraine will not go to plan 2) Putin needs to be wary of a palace coup https://t.co/nSHZdtQCPR — Taras Kuzio ???????? (@TarasKuzio) March 4, 2022

An assassination plot against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was foiled over the weekend and the potential assassins were killed. The Ukrainians were tipped off by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) implying deep dissension in Russia about the war in Ukraine. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) March 2, 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky survived 3 assassination attempts in the past week. Putin wants #Zalensky dead & does not care if he becomes a martyr. #Putin knows the Ukranian people are fighting back & resisting hard cuz Zalensky is fighting back with the people! The World must protect him! — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) March 4, 2022

The Ukrainian leader's security forces were tipped off ahead of time by anti-war intelligence officers in Russia's Federal Security Services. https://t.co/ymI3DD3yGf — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 4, 2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week. He must be protected. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 4, 2022

Russian intelligence officers opposed to their country's invasion of Ukraine reportedly tipped off officials in Kyiv who thwarted an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky . https://t.co/0SPE1FKM4y — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) March 4, 2022

Here’s How Volodymyr Zelensky Survived Three Assassination Attempts https://t.co/hH7W15g5Gc — RedState (@RedState) March 4, 2022

No matter what your faith, creed or belief – this man deserves our prayers.

Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts in days | News | The Times https://t.co/TcdlRTxyyI — Roland Hoskins (@rolandhoskins1) March 4, 2022

SMART MEANS SAFE

Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts I appreciate his bravery, but it's time for him to lead a government in exile from Poland. If he's killed, the Russians will declare victory & name their new puppet president. https://t.co/dtUvDlHnhW — The Democratizer (@DavidTheNonBot) March 4, 2022

Cannot imagine how terrifying it must be at the moment for Zelensky and his family. Another fascinatingly detailed report by @ManveenRana on the Kremlin's efforts to assassinate Ukraine's president – he's survived three attempts on his life already. https://t.co/urf6Tb3LMS — Sam Munnery (@SamMunnery) March 4, 2022