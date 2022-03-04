" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / International / Russia / Volodymyr survives three Putin assassination attempts in days

Volodymyr survives three Putin assassination attempts in days

by Leave a Comment

According to the British newspaper the Times, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived three assassination attempts over the course of several days.

To put it in a more blunt way: Russia’s Vladimir Putin is repeatedly trying to murder Zelensky.

President Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week, The Times has learnt.

Two different outfits have been sent to kill the Ukrainian president — mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces. Both have been thwarted by anti-war elements within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Wagner mercenaries in Kyiv have sustained losses during their attempts and are said to have been alarmed by how accurately the Ukrainians had anticipated their moves. A source close to the group said it was “eerie” how well briefed Zelensky’s security team appeared to be.


Vice reporting on the Times story:

Zelenskyy is believed to have been able to survive these attempts on his life partly thanks to intel from rogue senior members of Vladimir Putin’s own intelligence services, who are working to thwart Russia’s invasion.

“I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who do not want to take part in this bloody war,” the secretary of Ukraine’s defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, said. “And thanks to this, the Kadyrov elite group was destroyed, which came here to eliminate our president.”

Over 2,000 members of the Wagner group are believed to be operating in Ukraine. They were deployed to the country weeks before the invasion started to lay the groundwork for overthrowing Zelenskyy’s government. Over 400 are believed to have been embedded in Kyiv with a list of two dozen high-profile government officials to capture or kill.

The Ukrainian government has made finding the group’s members a top priority in combating Russia’s war effort. In recent days, they have had some success in killing a number of Chechen and Wagner Group militants as they attempted to enter the capital.