Veterans Day 2020: In Not so Many Words

For a dozen years, I have had the honor of writing a few words about our men and women serving our country in the military, about our veterans, and about those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, especially on two very significant occasions: Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

It started with “In the Skies Over Kuwait Nine Years Ago—A Personal Veterans Day Tribute,” a true story about a true veteran hero, elaborated in the following year’s Veterans Day message, “She Almost Touched the Face of God.”

On this Veterans Day, I will not use many words.

It is not because I have run out of them – “Heavens, No!” — but because, as that old but true adage says, “A picture is worth a thousand words.”

Fortunately for TMV readers, Joe Gandelman has a special arrangement with Cagle Cartoons for the use of their great “cartoons.”

I have put the word “cartoons” in quotes because, while cartoons are popularly defined as “simple drawings showing the features of its subjects in a humorously exaggerated way, especially a satirical one…” there is nothing “humorous” or “satirical” about the cartoons we are using here to honor our Veterans – they are fitting and proper, spot on!

But I have already used too many words.

Here are some of the best Cagle “Cartoons” honoring that very special day, those very special people.