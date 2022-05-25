Uvalde Massacre: “What are we doing? Why are you here …?”

Today, I was planning to post a lighthearted piece.

That will have to wait.

Today we mourn. Today we pray. Today we are angry.

Hundreds, thousands, of heart wrenching articles have been and will continue to be written on the horrific Uvalde, Texas, tragedy.

One man expressed my emotions – and I believe America’s emotions – the best when he took to the Senate floor and pleaded with his fellow lawmakers:

Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority? If your answer is that as this slaughter increases as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing — what are we doing? Why are you here if not to solve a problem as existential as this?

For five minutes, Senator Chris Murphy continued to ask his fellow Senators:

• “Fourteen kids dead in an elementary school in Texas right now. What are we doing? What are we doing?

• “We have another Sandy Hook on our hands. What are we doing?”

• “What are we doing? There have been more mass shootings [than] days in the year. Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in the classroom because they think they’re going to be next. What are we doing?”

“What are we doing? Why are we here? What are we doing?” Senator Murphy concluded.

Please listen to the entire speech below.