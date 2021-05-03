US to begin reuniting migrant families separated under Trump

Washington (AFP) – The United States will begin reuniting migrant children with their parents this week after they were separated by the administration of former president Donald Trump, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday. Mayorkas tweeted that four mothers who had fled “extremely dangerous situations in their home countries” would be reunited with children as young as three years old. “We are pleased that the process of reunifications is beginning this week and that these four mothers will be hugging their children after so many years,” he wrote. He added in a statem…

