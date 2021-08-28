US strikes IS target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

Published by

AFP

Kabul (AFP) – The United States conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport. US forces overseeing the evacuation have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent any repeat of the suicide bombing that killed scores of civilians crowded around one of the airport’s main access gates and 13 American troops. The attack was claimed by a regional Islamic St…

Read More