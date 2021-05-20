US seizes tigers, lions from ‘Tiger King’ park

Washington (AFP) – The US Justice Department said Thursday that it had seized 68 lions, tigers and lion-tiger hybrids as well as a jaguar from the former animal park of Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix hit “Tiger King.” Justice Department officials on Monday raided the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma for ongoing Endangered Species Act violations. They said the current operators of the park, Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, had repeatedly violated laws requiring appropriate care for animals and had not complied with an order to hire a qualified veterinarian. “This seizure should send a cle…

