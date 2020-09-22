US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election

Washington (AFP) – The United States registered its 200,000th death from the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday, the latest grim milestone for the country just weeks before voters decide if President Donald Trump will stay in office.According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 200,005 Americans have died and 6.86 million have been confirmed infected by the novel coronavirus.The US has had the world’s highest official death toll for months, ahead of Brazil and India, with 137,272 and 88,935 deaths respectively.Overall, the US accounts for four percent of the world’s population and 20 per…

