US orders China to close Houston consulate as tensions soar

Beijing (AFP) – The United States has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston and accused it of ramping up spying operations, dramatically escalating diplomatic tensions between the feuding superpowers.Wednesday’s announcement infuriated Beijing, which vowed to retaliate as the two countries squabble over a slew of issues ranging from trade to the coronavirus pandemic — and China’s policies in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.”We have directed the closure of PRC Consulate General Houston in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information,”…

