US officials tell Bernie Sanders Russia is trying to help his campaign
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday warned Russia to stay out of American elections after a newspaper reported U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to help his campaign.Sanders said in a statement he did not care who Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to be U.S. president.”My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do,” said Sanders, a senator from Vermont.The Washington Post, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, said U.S. officials had told Sanders about the Russian effort a…