US military chief rebukes Republican lawmakers’ concerns on ‘critical race theory’

Washington (AFP) – The top US military official, General Mark Milley, on Wednesday defended the necessity of studying even controversial parts of history, saying accusations by Republican lawmakers that the armed forces are teaching recruits a controversial theory about racism were offensive. At the core of the argument, which has mostly taken place on social media, is a legal framework called critical race theory. The term refers to a school of thought that first appeared in American legal scholarship in the 1970s, as a way to analyze racism as part of a system with laws and power structures,…

