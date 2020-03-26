US emerges as virus hotspot as infections, unemployment soar
New York (AFP) – The United States was quickly becoming a new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic Thursday as new infections soared and unemployment claims skyrocketed to a historic high.Hospitals increasingly have reported being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and 40 percent of Americans are under lockdown orders, although a buoyant Wall Street recouped more of this month’s massive losses as Congress moved forward on a $2 trillion rescue package.More than 100 people died in the past day in virus hotbed New York, where a long line of people, most in masks and standing three feet (a me…