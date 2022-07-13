US consumer prices surge to new 40-year high of 9.1%

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – US inflation surged to a fresh peak of 9.1 percent in June, further squeezing American families and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden, whose ratings have taken a battering from the relentless rise in prices. Government data released Wednesday showed a sharp, faster-than-expected increase in the consumer price index from the previous month driven by significant increases in gasoline prices. The 9.1 percent CPI spike over the past 12 months to June was the fastest increase since November 1981, the Labor Department reported. Energy contributed half of the monthly increas…

Read More