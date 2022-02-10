Consumer price inflation hits four-decade high in January

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Inflation in the United States was as hot as ever last month, with consumer prices seeing their largest annual jump in nearly four decades as costs rose for a wide range of items. The Labor Department said Thursday the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5 percent over the 12 months to January, its largest increase since February 1982, while it rose by 0.6 percent compared to December, more than analysts expected. The data defied hopes by President Joe Biden’s administration that the wave of price increases sapping his public approval would show signs of decelerating in the…

