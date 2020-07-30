URGENT: U.S. GDP in 2nd qtr. shrinks at 32.9% pace, worst since 1940s

The U.S. economy dived an annualized real 32.9 percent in the April to June period amid the coronavirus pandemic, the worst quarterly deterioration since comparable data became available in 1947, the Commerce Department said Thursday.The contraction in terms of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, which followed a 5 percent drop in the preceding quarter, underscored the devastating impact of the public health crisis that has led to the widespread shuttering of businesses and stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.However, the headline figure was better than the …

