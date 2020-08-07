United States approaching 5 million coronavirus cases as number of infections begin to drop

The number of Americans that have been infected with coronavirus inched closer to 5 million on Friday, even as new cases in the nation continued to drop.According to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States had diagnosed more than 4.8 million COVID-19 infections by Friday morning, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the 19.1 million cases globally. The U.S. also recently surpassed 160,000 deaths.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 death projections late Thursday, forecasting that America’s toll could reach 190,000 by the end of Au…

