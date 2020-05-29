Posted by Brij Khindaria, Foreign Affairs Columnist on May 28, 2020 in African-Americans, International, Race, Society, United Nations, United States |

UN condemns US police killings of George Floyd and other African Americans

The United Nations has condemned the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis adding to the chorus of outrage at the way US justice seems to work against African Americans.

“This is the latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by US police officers and members of the public,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday.

“The role that entrenched and pervasive racial discrimination plays in such deaths must also be fully examined, properly recognized and dealt with,” she added.

Bachelet’s blunt take on the killing is an example of how the UN no longer holds back its punches against what it deems to be violations of human rights norms by American authorities.

In the past, there was an automatic belief that US authorities could be relied upon to prevent violations of human rights and enforce protections for all sections of the population. That assumption is being shaken.

Bachelet pointedly noted that in too many cases in the past, US investigations have led to killings being deemed justified on questionable grounds, or only being addressed by administrative measures.

“The US authorities must take serious action to stop such killings, and to ensure justice is done when they do occur. Procedures must change, prevention systems must be put in place, and above all police officers who resort to excessive use of force should be charged and convicted for the crimes committed,” she said.

“I am dismayed to have to add George Floyd’s name to that of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and many other unarmed African Americans who have died over the years at the hands of the police — as well as people such as Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin who were killed by armed members of the public.”

Bachelet voiced understanding of the anger caused by Floyd’s killing but urged people in Minneapolis and elsewhere to protest peacefully.

“Violence and destruction of property won’t solve the problem of police brutality and enshrined discrimination,” she said.