UN chief insists on international unity to confront Taliban

The United Nations has little capacity to run Kabul airport to help in the American and allied exit from Afghanistan, although it is using diplomatic influence to the maximum to protect human rights and the freedoms of women, provide humanitarian aid and work towards an inclusive regime in Afghanistan. But in these early days of Taliban rule, the struggle is steeply uphill.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters he stood ready to speak directly with Taliban leaders but the situation was still very unclear. “I’m ready to speak myself when it is clear with whom should I speak, for what purpose… Let’s hope that there will be a way for an inclusive government in Afghanistan,” he said.

What happens going forward is uncertain but it is crucial for the international community to stay united. “It’s very important for the international community to be united, for all members of the (UN) Security Council, but in general, for the international community to be united, to use the only leverage that exists, which is the interest of the Taliban for legitimacy, for recognition,” he affirmed.

“And for that to be possible, I think, it’s important that the international community speak in one single voice, considers, or makes it clear, that it’s essential to have an inclusive government representing all the different ethnic groups that exist in the country.

Guterres emphasized three aspects: “That there will be full respect for human rights, and, in particular, the question of women’s rights is very important for us.

“And there will be the possibility to evacuate without problems those people that would be in danger, to be able to leave. And finally, that the territory should never be used again by any terrorist organization, wherever the area of action.

He expressed doubt about UN capabilities on the urgent issue of who controls Kabul airport to facilitate an orderly departure of American and allied personnel and Afghans who helped them, including others who do not wish to live under Taliban rule.

“I’m not asking for the UN to manage the airport. I think that the present situation is extremely fluid. We need to be careful in advancing with any proposal for which we have not the capacity to deliver,” he said.

“I don’t think the UN is asking, and I don’t think we have the capacity to run the airport. We can cooperate, obviously, with all the parties, if our presence is considered useful, but to think the UN can run the airport in the present circumstances, knowing what our presence is on the ground is, of course, I think not realistic.”

“I think it’s important that there is a guarantee of effective safety in the airport, and that a way is found for a transition for a normal situation in the future, but this is part of the whole package of discussions that necessarily will have to take place between the international community and the Taliban,” he pointed out.

Before the Taliban takeover, the UN had very extensive activities in Afghanistan in almost all domains directly affecting the people, such as humanitarian aid, women’s and children’s rights, inclusive governance, economic development, and education with emphasis on girls and gender equality issues.