UK’s Johnson hails Biden as ‘a big breath of fresh air’

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed U.S. President Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” on Thursday because he wanted to work with London on a huge range of issues ranging from climate change and COVID to security. “It’s a big breath of fresh air,” Johnson said of the talks with Biden. “It’s new, it’s interesting and we’re working very hard together. We went on for about an hour and 20 or so. It was a long, long, good session. We covered a huge range of subjects.” Biden is keen to try to use the trip to burnish his multilateral credentials after the …

