Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – A fire that broke out near Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant during a Russian attack in Ukraine had been put out, Ukraine’s state emergency service said. * No sign of radiation leak U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine. *Stop fighting around nuclear plant – Biden U.S. President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy about the fire, the White House said. The two leaders urged Russia to “cease its military activi…

Read More