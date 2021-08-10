The Moderate Voice

U.S. Senate passes bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Reuters

By Richard Cowan and David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden, a bipartisan victory for the White House that could provide the nation’s biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. The vote was 69-30 in the 100-seat chamber, with 19 Republicans voting yes. Immediately after that vote concluded, Senators began voting on a follow-up $3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without Republican votes. Polls show that the drive to upgrade …

