U.S. Senate Democrats unveil details of $3.5 trln follow-up bill

Published by

Reuters

By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Monday released some details of the $3.5 trillion bill addressing social spending and immigration that they aim to push through after passing the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The first details of the larger bill — a key goal for progressive Democrats — showed that it would provide tax incentives for “clean” manufacturing, make community college free for two years and provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrant workers. The first bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisa…

Read More