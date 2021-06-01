U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia

By Tom Polansek and Jeff Mason CHICAGO/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -Brazil’s JBS SA told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company that has disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, the White House said on Tuesday. JBS is the world’s largest meatpacker and the cyberattack caused its Australian operations to shut down on Monday and has stopped livestock slaughter at its plants in several U.S. states. The attack follows one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the larges…

Read More