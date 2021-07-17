U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

Published by

Reuters

By Mica Rosenberg NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012. Hanen found the program violated the Administrative Procedure Ac…

