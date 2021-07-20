U.S. House Minority Leader McCarthy picks five Republicans for Jan. 6 panel: Jim Jordan is one of them

Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy nominated five members of his party, including staunch Trump ally Jim Jordan, to serve on a special congressional panel probing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, his office said on Monday. McCarthy is also naming Representatives Jim Banks, Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls to the committee, a statement from McCarthy’s office said. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month announced eight members of the committee, including one Republican, Representative Liz Cheney, who has been one of the mos…

Read More