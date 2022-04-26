U.S. ditches Trump-era policies for Arctic Alaska oil reserve

Published by

Reuters

By Yereth Rosen ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Monday overturned a controversial Trump-era policy that would have opened new swathes of Arctic Alaska to oil development. The Bureau of Land Management, part of the Department of Interior, resurrected Obama-era management policies in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a 23-million-acre (9.3 million hectare) area on the western side of Alaska’s North Slope. Alaska’s oil production has been declining for decades and reached a 45-year low last year. Those reinstated policies, contained in a plan presented in 2013, al…

Read More