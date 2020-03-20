Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Mar 19, 2020 in coronavirus, Featured, Politics |

Two GOP Senators dumped stock after corona-virus briefings

According to reports, two Republican Senators dumped big quantities of stock after being briefed on the coronavirus threats. And one reportedly privately warned others about the severity of the crisis before he dumped his stock. The four are Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

ProPublica broke the news about Sen. Richard Burr dumping up to to $1.7 million of stock after reassuring Public and coronavirus preparedness and warning donors:

“Soon after he offered public assurances that the government was ready to battle the coronavirus, the powerful chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, sold off a significant percentage of his stocks, unloading between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 33 separate transactions. As the head of the intelligence committee, Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has access to the government’s most highly classified information about threats to America’s security. His committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings around this time, according to a Reuters story. A week after Burr’s sales, the stock market began a sharp decline and has lost about 30% since. On Thursday, Burr came under fire after NPR obtained a secret recording from Feb. 27, in which the lawmaker gave a VIP group at an exclusive social club a much more dire preview of the economic impact of the coronavirus than what he had told the public.”

And:

According to the NPR report, Burr told attendees of the luncheon held at the Capitol Hill Club: “There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history … It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.” He warned that companies might have to curtail their employees’ travel, that schools could close and that the military might be mobilized to compensate for overwhelmed hospitals… …Burr’s public comments had been considerably less dire. In a Feb. 7 op-ed that he co-authored with another senator, he assured the public that “the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus.” He wrote, “No matter the outbreak or threat, Congress and the federal government have been vigilant in identifying gaps in its readiness efforts and improving its response capabilities.”

Burr later responded that NPR “‘knowingly and irresponsibly misrepresented” his speech.

Meanwhile, according to The Daily Beast, Sen. Kelly Loeffler also dumped millions in stock after getting coronavirus briefings:

“The Senate’s newest member sold off seven figures worth of stock holdings in the days and weeks after a private, all-senators meeting on the novel coronavirus that subsequently hammered U.S. equities. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reported the first sale of stock jointly owned by her and her husband on Jan. 24, the very day that her committee, the Senate Health Committee, hosted a private, all-senators briefing from administration officials, including the CDC director and Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, on the coronavirus. “Appreciate today’s briefing from the President’s top health officials on the novel coronavirus outbreak,” she tweeted about the briefing at the time. That first transaction was a sale of stock in the company Resideo Technologies worth between $50,001 and $100,000. The company’s stock price has fallen by more than half since then, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average overall has shed approximately 10,000 points, dropping about a third of its value. It was the first of 29 stock transactions that Loeffler and her husband made through mid-February, all but two of which were sales. One of Loeffler’s two purchases was stock worth between $100,000 and $250,000 in Citrix, a technology company that offers teleworking software and which has seen a small bump in its stock price since Loeffler bought in as a result of coronavirus-induced market turmoil. In the weeks after her spate of stock trades, Loeffler sought to downplay the public health and financial threats posed by the coronavirus.”

This is a developing story. Will more Senators be added to the Hall of Shame? Will any resign or face consequences? And will some enterprising news organization find out whether Donald Trump and any of his family members sold stock during this period?