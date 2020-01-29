Posted by ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist on Jan 29, 2020 in 2020 Presidential Election, Breaking News, Featured, Impeachment, Israel, Palestinians, United States |

Two Crooks Bonding

The heads of two major crime families met in Washington last week to aid each other in coming elections. The two Capo di tutti capi (boss of all bosses) were Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, the head of the Likhud crime family, who had come to meet with Donald Trump, the American head of the Republican crime family to see how they could help each other.

Netanyahu had been indicted in Israel for bribery, fraud and assorted other charges, but is still running for office. His major characteristic used to gain votes is to project strength against the Arabs, and his ability to get various deals for Israel. He hopes that if Israeli voters provide Likhud with the opportunity to form a government, he will become Prime Minister. In that position, he is optimistic that the charges against him will be dropped and he will be able to lead the government. If he had an ounce of morality in his whole body, he would have resigned from office long ago and not run in the coming election. However, he does not want to chance going to jail and sees the election as a way out. His fellow capo, Donald Trump, has assisted him by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, which will help Netanyahu harvest more Israeli votes.

Trump acted to help Netanyahu out of his own self-interest. He believed it would strengthen his support with the Evangelical block as well as conservative Jewish voters. The Evangelicals are major backers of Israel and the Jews because God promised the land of Israel to the Jews according to Scriptures. They also believe that the Messiah will return only when the Jews are masters of the entire land of Israel. The Evangelicals so far have been the most reliable supporters of Trump.

Trump’s crime family has a long history of illegal acts in the real estate industry, such as providing falsely high evaluations of his properties to get bank loans and falsely low assessments to avoid taxes. He has also stiffed his building contractors and sub-contractors as well as investors in his properties. Trump is also known as a sexual deviant by his own words, grabbing women “by the pussy” when he is attracted to them. In addition, He has broken campaign finance laws in his payoffs to women with whom he had affairs, which he didn’t want to become public knowledge.

As a sitting president, Trump has not had to answer for any of his crimes, though he is going through the impeachment process currently. If he loses the 2020 election, the Southern District of New York’s prosecutor’s office may well go after him to try and put him behind bars, breaking up the Trump crime family. Resurrecting Democracy www.robertlevinebooks.com