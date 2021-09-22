Tweet of the Day: Longtime GOP strategist Schmidt on Republicans’ nixing debt limit ceiling increase

Our Tweet of the Day is a series of Tweets by longtime political strategist Steve Schmidt who worked on Republican political campaigns, including those of President George W. Bush, California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Arizona Senator John McCain.

The cynicism of this moment is profound. Do not underestimate the ability of Trump, @LeaderMcConnell @GOPLeader to simultaneously create chaos, suffering, instability, recession and a worsening pandemic while campaigning to restore order. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

What an appalling spectacle. @LeaderMcConnell and his caucus are some of the greatest spenders in history. Drunken sailors are awe struck by their profligacy. Their hypocrisy around this issue beggars the imagination, yet here we are, careening towards another calamity caused — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

our ongoing self imposed implosion don’t see this all for what it is. Senate Republicans are prepared to cause great suffering to millions of people in this country on the bet that they have a propaganda network so powerful and far reaching that they will be able to convince — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

many of those same people that in fact, the arsonists standing before them are the Fireman who put out the flames started by BLM, Antifa, Biden and the radical left. Generations of political leaders of both parties would have found the concept of defaulting on our debt as — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

unthinkable. What Donald Trump unleashed is a political virus that has metastasized and produced a murderous zeal within the rising autocratic/fascist movement that has captured and controls the Republican Party, lock-stock- and – barrel, to harm the nation. What other intention — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

is explicable beyond the self evident nihilism combined with casual malice towards the concept of patriotism and national interest ahead of factional power and self interest. The Citizenry of this country is being assaulted by the malice and abused power of a cynical pack — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

of political leaders who DO NOT HAVE majority support in this country. I think it is impossible to overstate the degree of our political crisis in America. It will get worse and the only way we will be able to reverse it is for the outrage over all of it to yield for a demand — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

for something better that renews tolerance, empathy, responsibility, duty, patriotism, common sense, and optimism as core virtues in the National character. So here we are. Waiting. Will Washington Republicans pull the trigger on the gun they have proverbially pointed at the — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

American economy and millions of families? The fact that it is a question speaks to the danger of the moment. A default on the full faith and credit of the United States of America will have staggering consequences. The virus attacking us from within has little mystery left. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021

We know all of their names and yet, they keep moving forward, doing harm and plotting a return to power. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2021