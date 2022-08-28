Trump’s Truth Social experiences financial and legal setbacks

Former President Donald Trump launched his own social media company, Truth Social, after being banned from Twitter post-January 6th.

According to FOX Business, Trump’s company owes its web hosting company more than $1,600,000. He started hosting Truth Social with RightForge, a conservative company (“Our code is liberty“), in March.

Three sources told Fox Business that Truth Social stopped making payments in March, just a month after launching in February. According to these sources, RightForge is threatening legal action over the money owed for setting up Truth Social’s infrastructure. Truth Social is part of Trump Media and Technology Group. According to Fox Business, Trump has a controlling interest in Truth Social, though his monetary investment is estimated to be low or non-existent and he is not in control of day-to-day operations.

Christopher Bedford, senior editor at The Federalist, is a founding partner of RightForge. As of December 2021, the start up had raised at least $1,410,000.

On Thursday, 25 August, copyright attorney Josh Gerben shared the news that the USPTO had denied the Truth Social application for trademark protection.

The USPTO has refused Donald Trump's trademark application for "TRUTH SOCIAL." The basis of the refusal is the existence of multiple pre-existing "TRUTH" trademarks. Trump will have 6 months to file a response and argue against the refusal. #DonaldTrump #TruthSocial pic.twitter.com/mPBLbQ1V3d — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 25, 2022

According to Axios, granting the trademark would create a “likelihood of confusion” because two other companies “already use the Truth Social wording.”

Axios reported in June that the SEC was investigating the planned merger between a “blank check company,” Digital World Acquisition Corp., and Trump. At least one question is whether “the two sides negotiated prior to DWAC going public, which would have been illegal.”

In January, regulatory filings showed former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) as CEO of Trump Media; it described Trump as its chair.