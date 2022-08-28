" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Trump’s Truth Social experiences financial and legal setbacks

Trump’s Truth Social experiences financial and legal setbacks

by Leave a Comment

Former President Donald Trump launched his own social media company, Truth Social, after being banned from Twitter post-January 6th.

According to FOX Business, Trump’s company owes its web hosting company more than $1,600,000. He started hosting Truth Social with RightForge, a conservative company (“Our code is liberty“), in March.

Three sources told Fox Business that Truth Social stopped making payments in March, just a month after launching in February. According to these sources, RightForge is threatening legal action over the money owed for setting up Truth Social’s infrastructure.

Truth Social is part of Trump Media and Technology Group. According to Fox Business, Trump has a controlling interest in Truth Social, though his monetary investment is estimated to be low or non-existent and he is not in control of day-to-day operations.

Christopher Bedford, senior editor at The Federalist, is a founding partner of RightForge. As of December 2021, the start up had raised at least $1,410,000.

On Thursday, 25 August, copyright attorney Josh Gerben shared the news that the USPTO had denied the Truth Social application for trademark protection.

According to Axios, granting the trademark would create a “likelihood of confusion” because two other companies “already use the Truth Social wording.”

Axios reported in June that the SEC was investigating the planned merger between a “blank check company,” Digital World Acquisition Corp., and Trump. At least one question is whether “the two sides negotiated prior to DWAC going public, which would have been illegal.”

In January, regulatory filings showed former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) as CEO of Trump Media; it described Trump as its chair.